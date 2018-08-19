People are bragging about their most useless talents and some are hilarious

Most of us have a talent or party trick that we can bamboozle others with from time to time… but some are more useful than others.

Reddit user savage-dragon asked people on the website to confess their most useless talents, and some might inspire you to start learning.

Here are 10 of the very best; how many of these can you do?

1. This person needs to head to the circus.

Comment from discussion Shimmerschlamp’s comment from discussion "What’s the most useless talent you have?".

2. This probably annoys more people than it impresses…

Comment from discussion suprmario’s comment from discussion "What’s the most useless talent you have?".

Shaun The Sheep Olympics GIF by Aardman Animations - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. A very strange, but very impressive talent.

Comment from discussion ItsMorpeth’s comment from discussion "What’s the most useless talent you have?".

4. This person’s talent was unfortunately overshadowed.

Comment from discussion dooyooeven’s comment from discussion "What’s the most useless talent you have?".

Eyebrow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This talent probably rarely comes in handy.

Comment from discussion Heckaspooker’s comment from discussion "What’s the most useless talent you have?".

6. Who needs this skill when you have calculators?

Comment from discussion lorddug1’s comment from discussion "What’s the most useless talent you have?".

Hilarious The Hangover GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. How do you learn that you can do this?

Comment from discussion G-I-Luvit’s comment from discussion "What’s the most useless talent you have?".

8. This person truly is a comic book expert.

Comment from discussion el_victorino’s comment from discussion "What’s the most useless talent you have?".

The Lost Boys Vampires GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This person has a great internal clock.

Comment from discussion ThisTooShallPass14’s comment from discussion "What’s the most useless talent you have?".

10. Lastly, this person should definitely be on any pub quiz team.

Comment from discussion SR3116’s comment from discussion "What’s the most useless talent you have?".

Barack Obama Thank You GIF by Obama - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association
- Press Association

 

