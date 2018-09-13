People are airing their deeply rooted opinions with the latest meme format

Another week, another meme format. The newest offering features a little stick person holding a sign expressing the poster’s most deeply held belief.

From the hilarious to the very serious indeed, social media users everywhere are using the stick person made out of punctuation to express their thoughts and opinions.

Here is a selection of the best, which might inspire you to create your own.

1. This northerner has something to say.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

It goes:

Breakfast

Dinner

Tea

|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) September 11, 2018

2. Seriously, it’s embarrassing. Stop it.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

stop asking girls

why they need to bring

their bag to the restroom

during class

|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — kya (@softsadsatan) September 11, 2018

3. This strong message.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

stop shaking my hand

i put out a fist for a reason

i don’t think it’s cool

it’s just my hands are

really sweaty

|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — ryan (@yeetztweetz) September 11, 2018

4. This stick person has an astute observation.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

the main characters

in veggie tales are

both fruits

|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — cory (@_coryrichardson) September 12, 2018

5. Shout out to shy students.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

stop forcing students

to present in front of the

class and give them a

choice not to



|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — leen (@softedhearts) September 8, 2018

6. This person has a positive message to share about books.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Audiobooks count

as reading

and ereaders are as

good as paperbacks

|＿___＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Jenn 📚✨🌖🚀 (@JennieLy) September 11, 2018

7. This meme supports pineapple on pizza.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Pineapple on Pizza

is acceptable



|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Liam (@OfficialVizeh) September 9, 2018

8. The most true version of this meme.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Kindness makes you

the most beautiful person

in the world.

No matter what

you look like.

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — Engineer Tolu tezzy (@tolu_tezzy) September 11, 2018

9. This person used the meme as an apology.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

I’m sorry I accidentally

ghosted you, I’m just

really bad at

communicating.

I love you

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — tatianna (@eternallyfuct) September 9, 2018

10. Lastly, people are using the meme to criticise the meme.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

stop forcing

stick figures to

hold enormous signs

just because you don't

wanna do homework

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | — bb (@verybestof_me) September 11, 2018

- Press Association