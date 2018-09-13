People are airing their deeply rooted opinions with the latest meme format

Back to Discover stories Discover Home

Another week, another meme format. The newest offering features a little stick person holding a sign expressing the poster’s most deeply held belief.

From the hilarious to the very serious indeed, social media users everywhere are using the stick person made out of punctuation to express their thoughts and opinions.

Here is a selection of the best, which might inspire you to create your own.

1. This northerner has something to say.

2. Seriously, it’s embarrassing. Stop it.

Shut It Down 30 Rock GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This strong message.

4. This stick person has an astute observation.

Movie GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Shout out to shy students.

6. This person has a positive message to share about books.

Read Beauty And The Beast GIF by Disney - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This meme supports pineapple on pizza.

8. The most true version of this meme.

Flattered Brittany Murphy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This person used the meme as an apology.

10. Lastly, people are using the meme to criticise the meme.

Happy Beyonce GIF by BET Awards - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Memes, UK, Memes, Social Media, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover