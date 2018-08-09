Pay for your lunch with an act kindness in Dublin this weekend

A pop-up cafe is making its way to Dublin this weekend where an act of kindness will pay for your meal.

Confused? So were we - but no, it’s that simple.

A post shared by Gosh! (@goshfreefrom) on Jul 26, 2018 at 2:30am PDT

Gosh! Free-From food believes the world should be a kinder place, so in exchange for free lunch, all they ask is that you do (at least) one act of kindness that day.

Whether you pledge to volunteer at a homeless shelter, pay a stranger a compliment, or even just pledge to be nicer to fellow commuters at rush hour, head down to the pop-up café, add your promise of kindness to the pledge wall, and enjoy some beautiful food … for free.

Where?

The Kindness Café will be in The Pavilion’s Centre, Swords - before moving onto Liverpool.

When?

This weekend, August 10 and 11 from 11am - 3pm.