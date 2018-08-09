Pay for your lunch with an act kindness in Dublin this weekend
A pop-up cafe is making its way to Dublin this weekend where an act of kindness will pay for your meal.
Confused? So were we - but no, it’s that simple.
Gosh! Free-From food believes the world should be a kinder place, so in exchange for free lunch, all they ask is that you do (at least) one act of kindness that day.
Whether you pledge to volunteer at a homeless shelter, pay a stranger a compliment, or even just pledge to be nicer to fellow commuters at rush hour, head down to the pop-up café, add your promise of kindness to the pledge wall, and enjoy some beautiful food … for free.
Gosh! fans: Fancy getting your hands on a month's worth of tasty Gosh! goodies absolutely free? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ All you've got to do is... ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ❤️ Perform an act of kindness ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸 Take a photo of it. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🙌🏼 'Gram it with #ProveYourPledge and tag @goshfreefrom in the pic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Good luck!
Where?
The Kindness Café will be in The Pavilion’s Centre, Swords - before moving onto Liverpool.
When?
This weekend, August 10 and 11 from 11am - 3pm.
