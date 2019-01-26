Patton Oswalt helps pay angry tweeter’s medical bills after online spat

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt turned a Twitter spat into an act of kindness when he asked his fans to help pay for the medical bills of a man who insulted him.

The 49-year-old, who starred in sitcom the King Of Queens and voiced Remy in Ratatouille, is a prominent critic of President Donald Trump on social media.

After posting a critical tweet about the president’s plans to build a border wall, he received a couple of responses from an apparent Trump supporter.

“I just realized why I was so happy you died in Blade Trinity!” Michael Beatty wrote in one, while in another he called Oswalt a “sawed off little man”.

Dude, I already know: ‘cuz “...one more second of you on screen and my heart would belong to Patton Oswalt.” I get told this at least twice a week by Trump supporters. It always makes me smile and I’m grateful and blessed. https://t.co/nrivTIf6u7 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 24, 2019

Oswalt sent a joke back of his own – but instead of allowing the exchange to descend into a full-on Twitter row, the actor spotted a link to a fundraiser to pay for medical bills on Beatty’s feed.

According to his GoFundMe page, Beatty is a Vietnam veteran who spent two weeks in hospital over Christmas with sepsis and diabetic ketoacidosis, during which time he fell into a coma.

After reading his story Oswalt changed tack, donated to the fund and encouraged his more than four million followers to do so, too.

Aw, man. This dude just attacked me on Twitter and I joked back but then I looked at his timeline and he’s in a LOT of trouble health-wise. I’d be pissed off too. He’s been dealt some shitty cards — let’s deal him some good ones. Click and donate — just like I’m about to. https://t.co/6zRdZ430WG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 24, 2019

The fund had a target of $5,000 (£3,790) and Oswalt donated $2,000 (£1,520) towards that. Before long, the fund had passed $30,000 (£22,800).

Beatty was overwhelmed by the response, telling Oswalt: “You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words.”

Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words. You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful words from my mouth could result in such an outpouring. Thank you for this and I will pass this on to my cousin who needs help. A cascade. pic.twitter.com/6Is7KflPeY — Michael Beatty (@MichaelBeatty) January 24, 2019

He went on to tweet: “@pattonoswalt managed to not only let me slide on a rough tweet to him but started something that has me reevaluating friendships and productive dialogue regardless of political affiliation. He’s a good man and I hope that I can meet him one day to cement a relationship.”

- Press Association