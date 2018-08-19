Parrot at San Diego Zoo shows off impressive voice in incredible singing video

Talented yellow-naped Amazon parrot Taylor, at San Diego Zoo in California, has just been filmed giving an impressive vocal demonstration to visitors.

The parrot made kissing noises, sang, and even talked to the keeper filming the video.

Posting the jaw-dropping video on Facebook, the zoo said: “Swoon as Taylor the yellow-naped Amazon parrot sends you smooches and serenades you with an original tune.”

The video now has over 27,000 views on the zoo’s social media page.

Taylor is seen first telling a keeper, “I love you”, then blowing a kiss, laughing, making crying noises, and asking, “are you sad?”

Talking birds such as parrots do not have vocal cords, but are thought to make tones and sounds using throat muscles and membranes, and can learn to mimic words and sounds from around six to 12 months old.

- Press Association