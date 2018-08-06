Parents talk about the moment they realised their children were cooler than them

If you’re a parent, you might have come to the realisation that your offspring are much more hip than you’ll ever be.

Reddit user silent_pm asked parents on the website for the hilarious moments when they realised they were no longer “cool”.

Here are 11 of the best examples, which might make you come to some eye-opening realisations.

1. This child had cooler wheels.

Comment from discussion MongooseProXC’s comment from discussion "When did you realise that your kid was cooler than you’ll ever be?"

2. Some edgy fashion on display.

Comment from discussion SallyCanWait27’s comment from discussion "When did you realise that your kid was cooler than you’ll ever be?"

3. This child gets a lot of attention.

Comment from discussion reverendmalerik’s comment from discussion "When did you realise that your kid was cooler than you’ll ever be?"

4. This kid knows all about life already.

Comment from discussion tinyahjumma’s comment from discussion "When did you realise that your kid was cooler than you’ll ever be?"

5. An incredibly clever child.

Comment from discussion RonSwansonsOldMan’s comment from discussion "When did you realise that your kid was cooler than you’ll ever be?"

6. This commitment to a great character.

Comment from discussion good_sandlapper’s comment from discussion "When did you realise that your kid was cooler than you’ll ever be?"

7. A very logical three-year-old.

Comment from discussion Darknight1993’s comment from discussion "When did you realise that your kid was cooler than you’ll ever be?"

8. This very serious little boy.

Comment from discussion Bowserbob1979’s comment from discussion "When did you realise that your kid was cooler than you’ll ever be?"

9. Popularity has come naturally to this kid.

Comment from discussion Is_that_coffee’s comment from discussion "When did you realise that your kid was cooler than you’ll ever be?"

10. Parent of a rock star realises they probably won’t ever be this cool…

Comment from discussion pascalsgirlfriend’s comment from discussion "When did you realise that your kid was cooler than you’ll ever be?"

11. Lastly, this funny little kid.

Comment from discussion yurassis21’s comment from discussion "When did you realise that your kid was cooler than you’ll ever be?"

- Press Association