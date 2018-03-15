Packie Bonner's Italia '90 save voted favourite Irish moment

Packie Bonner’s penalty save at Italia ‘90 was voted as our favourite Irish moment in a survey on Ireland’s Irishness.

One in five people said that Bonner’s save against Romania is their top Irish moment ever, 17% said it was the vote to legalise same-sex marriage in 2016, another 17% voted for Riverdance, while 13% of us said it was the O’Donovan brothers winning an Olympic medal.

The survey of 1,000 Irish consumers, commisisoned by Brady Family Ham and conducted by Core Research, also found that one in 10 of us would like to spend St Patrick’s Day with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar while the celebrities we would most like to spend the parade with are Saoirse Ronan and Cillian Murphy.

13% also said they’d like to spend the day with Conor McGregor, 11% with Daniel O’Donnell, and 6% with model Roz Purcell.

Glenroe and Father Ted were ranked by survey respondents as the joint number one most Irish television series ever made, followed by Ros na Rún and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

When asked what they missed the most about Ireland when they're abroad: over a third of people said the Irish sense of humour, a quarter said Irish food, and 18% said a cup of tea. 11% said they pined for their mammy, while, unusually, 7% said they missed the weather.

When it comes to food, a quarter consider love-it-or-hate-it bacon and cabbage as the ultimate Irish comfort food, followed by a Sunday roast and stew. One in ten of us credit the ham and cheese toastie as the ultimate Irish comfort food.

When it comes to buying food in general, 80% check food labels before buying the product and over half look for produced in Ireland messaging on the packet. 97% of people agree that restaurants and cafés should credit Irish suppliers when using Irish products.

Ahead of St Patrick's Day, Brady Family Ham is launching its "Low Food Miles" initiative designed to highlight food origin its "food miles", which is the distance meat travels from farm to plate.

- Digital Desk