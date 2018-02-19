Over 600 KFCs have run out of chicken and customers are not happy

Over 600 KFC outlets are closed today due to a shortage of well...chicken, writes Sally Gorman.

The fast food chain recently switched delivery companies and the move has resulted in a serious lack of chicken.

Almost two thirds of the company's 900 stores across the UK and Ireland were affected by the mix up... someone clucked up big time eh?

It is unclear whether normal business hours will resume tomorrow, let's hope someone can hatch a plan before then or there'll be even more ruffled feathers.

All jokes a side, KFC have published a list of fully operating stores online and have urged customers to double check before popping out for some famous Kentucky Fried Chicken.

On Twitter KFC UK & Ireland said: "We're updating this as regularly as we can, and our teams are working around the cluck to get the rest back up and running as soon as possible."

The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018

New delivery partners DHL were appointed alongside QSL back in November, they have since apologised for the blunder.

One thing's for sure customers were not happy and took to Twitter to vent.

HEADLINE : 750 KFC’s close down due to lack of chicken



Me : pic.twitter.com/kbqRjAyKuJ — char♡ (@deadlyprincesss) February 19, 2018