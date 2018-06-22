Outrage online as video of French priest slapping a crying baby goes viral

A video of a French priest slapping a baby across the face during a baptism has caused shock and outrage online.

In the video the priest can be seen slapping the crying child. The child, who looks about one year old, becomes very distressed.

A man who appears to be the child's father steps in, grabbing the child out of the priest's grip.

The location of the church and date of the incident are unclear. The video surfaced on the internet on Wednesday.

People have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the clergyman’s actions.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

