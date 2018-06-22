Outrage online as video of French priest slapping a crying baby goes viral

A video of a French priest slapping a baby across the face during a baptism has caused shock and outrage online.

In the video the priest can be seen slapping the crying child. The child, who looks about one year old, becomes very distressed.

A man who appears to be the child's father steps in, grabbing the child out of the priest's grip.

The location of the church and date of the incident are unclear. The video surfaced on the internet on Wednesday.

People have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the clergyman’s actions.

The video going around of the priest SLAPPING that baby during the baptism makes me sick to my stomach. No baby deserves to be hit ever. — Kelsey (@KWilliams35) June 21, 2018

Just seen a video of a priest slapping a baby across the face & now my anxiety is through the roof 😫 I hate this world we live in sometimes! — Leonnie 🖤 (@littleonetalks) June 21, 2018

That priest slapping a baby video was so disturbing and just plain evil! Ugh I wish I can unsee it. — Azu (@AzucenaLoveee) June 21, 2018

I’ve just seen that video of the French priest slapping a baby and I feel sick 😭 — Jack Ryan (@Jackjjryan) June 21, 2018

My child? You must be mad pic.twitter.com/OkB7pdp03Q — Lauren Nicole (@LaurenNicoleFK) June 21, 2018