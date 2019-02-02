'Out of 90 possible boobs, we've got 79-and-a-half': Inspirational choir gets #GotTalent Golden Buzzer

A choir like no other is straight through to the Ireland's Got Talent live shows after an awe-inspiring version of 'This Is Me'.

Sea of Change is an all-female group of cancer survivors and supporters aged between 34 and 70.

Their rendition of a 'Greatest Showman' showstopping ballad brought the audience to their feet in a standing ovation.

Judge Denise Van Outen hit the Golden Buzzer, sending the choir to the semi-finals.

"I found your performance so moving, so inspirational," said Denise.

"I've had a very turbulent two years with my best friend who was diagnosed with breast cancer so what you just did meant so much and really touched my heart. I just want to see you through to the live show.

I think you're all fantastic and an inspiration. You are everything that this show is about.

During their performance, a number of the women removed their tops and bra, which Michelle Visage described as a "body positive" move.

"As we get older in life our lives get affected by many different things," Michelle said.

"This was so moving to me. I'm so glad Denise hit the Golden Buzzer for you.

That was such a body positive, inspirational number. So keep doing what you ladies are doing.

Sea of Change has raised €620,000 for cancer charities and they organised the world's largest skinny dip last June in Co Wicklow, where 2,504 women broke the Guinness World Record.