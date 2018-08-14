Our hearts! People share the small gestures that make them love their partners

When you love someone you often make the effort without even thinking.

It's these little gestures that show that someone really does care.

This has prompted Twitter user, Hattie Gladwell, asking fellow users what their partners do for them on a regular basis without ever being asked.

Quote this tweet with one thing your partner does that’s not necessarily romantic but makes u love them a bit more



mine runs me a bath every night without asking and puts the kettle on in the morning! — hattie gladwell (@hatttiegladwell) August 2, 2018

We're left with a heartwarming thread that can only be described as #CoupleGoals.

Here are some of our favourites - grab the tissues.

My husband braids my hair before bed because it's very long and curly and tangles in the night. — Kate Armitage (@itskatearmitage) August 2, 2018

In 15 years my husband has never called me by my actual name. He refers to me as “Beautiful”. — Mrs. Julier (@JulierMrs) August 4, 2018

After 38 years still holds my hand 💕💕 — Michele Cruickshank (@MicheleCruicks1) August 3, 2018

He puts the tooth paste on my tooth brush for me, every single night before bed ❤️ — Laura MacKeigan (@sidsmomlaura) August 10, 2018

My husband will stash my favourite chocolate around the house so if I’m ever having a bad day and need a boost it’s always there — JCP (@jjpsays) August 11, 2018

Keeps a list of things I mention wanting, opens any bottle of water/drink before handing it to me, opens my car door, talks about me to our sons like I’m a superhero. — Whitney (@TheDouble_U) August 5, 2018