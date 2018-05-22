Organisations are preparing for GDPR and Twitter users are having a field day
If you have an email inbox, it’s likely you have been receiving messages from organisations asking you to opt into hearing from them again.
The emails are some companies’ way of complying with new data laws coming into force in the EU on May 25. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) gives greater power to regulators to penalise companies who mishandle personal data or are not transparent about how their business uses it.
As usual, many took to social media to share their opinions on the changes.
Some are celebrating the spring clean of their email inboxes without having to lift a finger.
I bloody love GDPR. It’s removing me from things I didn’t know I even signed up to!— Little Miss Katy ☀ (@MissKatyEnglish) May 22, 2018
when a company emails asking me to update my preferences else they won't be able to contact me thanks to GDPR pic.twitter.com/6vUdBmyUUJ— I Am Devloper (@iamdevloper) May 22, 2018
Me at every GDPR email begging for me to click a “let us continue being the floating crisp packets at the top of your inbox” link pic.twitter.com/t7TI0WJWzx— Erica Buist (@ericabuist) May 22, 2018
Others are finding the deluge of emails begging them to stay subscribed a little frustrating.
For crying out loud, pls end the misery of this constant stream of GDPR emails! 😫 #GDPR #gdprcountdown— Matt Wright (@mattjameswright) May 22, 2018
My entire inbox: “Please update your preferences to keep receiving great deals!”— Chris Higgins 🔚 (@higgyC) May 22, 2018
Me: long live GDPR pic.twitter.com/RBoZXokOnD
The build-up to the GDPR deadline has obviously sparked a bunch of data-inspired memes.
"And that's when I wondered, why isn't there a GDPR opt-in email for the heart?" pic.twitter.com/9VS6eq4l5G— Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) May 22, 2018
By the age of 35 you should have finally deleted all your GDPR emails.— Louise Jones (@louisejonesetc) May 22, 2018
GDPR- the joy that keeps on giving. #gdprjokes pic.twitter.com/mEfZN7BMfv— Louise (@everylilbreeze) May 18, 2018
I just got an email from a wealthy Nigerian prince. He hasn't got any money to share with me at the moment but he needs me to let him know before May 25th if I want to continue receiving his emails... #GDPR #gdprjokes pic.twitter.com/1KVDlKNoSY— Rᴏʙ Mᴀʏ (@robmay70) May 20, 2018
My mum is leaving it awfully close to the GDPR deadline to ask if I want to opt in to receive her emails, calls and texts.— Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) May 15, 2018
A couple of famous songs had a GDPA-themed makeover.
He's making a list— joe (@mutablejoe) May 20, 2018
He's checking it twice
He's gonna find out who's naughty or nice
Santa Claus is in contravention of article 4 of the General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679
"I gave a letter to the postman— Channel 4 (@Channel4) May 21, 2018
he put it in his sack
Bright in early next morning
he brought my letter back
(She wrote upon it)
Return to sender
address unknown
and in accordance with new GDPR stricter data privacy law, any further requests will be
forwarded to our lawyers"
The regulations come into force within a matter of days, so expect more emails in your inbox until then.
