Oregon Zoo posted some spooky animal X-rays and the chameleon stole the show
You’ll be familiar with most animals one finds in a zoo, from the lizards to the birds, but have you ever seen one X-rayed before?
If not, Oregon Zoo was here to help with a Twitter thread comprised of X-rays taken during health checks at their veterinary centre.
The photos prompted much chin-stroking from the viewing public, so here they are in all their glory.
Amazing and gothy animal X-rays taken during health checks at our veterinary center: a thread pic.twitter.com/MRuMgSiZTL— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
Just take a look at that tail – a perfect spiral.
How about a Rodrigues flying fox?
Rodrigues flying fox pic.twitter.com/gTZbTnG68s— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
A ball python was next, and while its skeleton was no surprise, that didn’t make it any less interesting.
Ball python pic.twitter.com/ntUxMKzurh— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
Did anyone else presume a beaver’s tail was devoid of bones?
A beaver's tail pic.twitter.com/cpuhPvlGxD— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
And last but certainly not least, the Toco Toucan – stripped of its wondrous colours on the beak, it looks positively prehistoric.
Toco toucan pic.twitter.com/GNxcufCaRW— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
The Toco toucan tells how closely related birds are to the dinosaurs— Krunal (@krunalspalande) October 17, 2018
And while all five X-ray images produced intrigue, there was one clear winner: the chameleon.
The chameleons tail looks like a Fibonacci spiral— Emma McArthur (@Emma_mca17) October 17, 2018
Oh my goodness, these are amazing! I think my favorite is the chameleon's tail.— Get To Know Nature (@GetToKnowNature) October 17, 2018
Chameleons tail looks like the Milky Way galaxy— Chris (@propertymogul) October 17, 2018
You can’t camouflage yourself on an X-ray, buddy. We see you.- Press Association
