Oregon Zoo posted some spooky animal X-rays and the chameleon stole the show

You’ll be familiar with most animals one finds in a zoo, from the lizards to the birds, but have you ever seen one X-rayed before?

If not, Oregon Zoo was here to help with a Twitter thread comprised of X-rays taken during health checks at their veterinary centre.

The photos prompted much chin-stroking from the viewing public, so here they are in all their glory.

Just take a look at that tail – a perfect spiral.

How about a Rodrigues flying fox?

A ball python was next, and while its skeleton was no surprise, that didn’t make it any less interesting.

Did anyone else presume a beaver’s tail was devoid of bones?

And last but certainly not least, the Toco Toucan – stripped of its wondrous colours on the beak, it looks positively prehistoric.

And while all five X-ray images produced intrigue, there was one clear winner: the chameleon.

You can’t camouflage yourself on an X-ray, buddy. We see you.- Press Association

