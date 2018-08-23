'Only joking': Gardaí tell pregnant woman to have home birth during Pope's visit

The gardaí's sense of humour has been questioned after a suggestion that women in labour take public transport to hospital.

The suggestion was made on an official Garda Twitter account in response to concerns about traffic restrictions in Dublin during Pope's visit.

The first reply stated that the force was promoting home births, and posted a link to a HSE maternity advice page. They added that public transport is also available to maternity hospitals.

Gardaí later said they were only joking, and said Garda cars or bikes would escort emergency cases to hospitals if needed.

There was a mixed reaction on social media

