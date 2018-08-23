'Only joking': Gardaí tell pregnant woman to have home birth during Pope's visit

The gardaí's sense of humour has been questioned after a suggestion that women in labour take public transport to hospital.

The suggestion was made on an official Garda Twitter account in response to concerns about traffic restrictions in Dublin during Pope's visit.

The first reply stated that the force was promoting home births, and posted a link to a HSE maternity advice page. They added that public transport is also available to maternity hospitals.

#GardaQandA An Garda Siochana are promoting home births in the Dublin areas on Sunday next There is also a great deal of public transport available also. See details https://t.co/9LVnRXxoeE … 1 of 2 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 23, 2018

Gardaí later said they were only joking, and said Garda cars or bikes would escort emergency cases to hospitals if needed.

There was a mixed reaction on social media

Thanks for bringing a dose of humour to the Internet today @GardaTraffic #homebirth #PopeInIreland Name that baby Francis! https://t.co/54EKfjcd4x — Muireann Kyeyune (@MaccoolKyeyune) August 23, 2018

Apparently this was a "joke" . Strange https://t.co/NOiXbsmZUF — Greg Hughes (@GregHughes2) August 23, 2018

🤣🤣🤰🚑 Lots of babies called 'Effing Francis' due, so! https://t.co/8Azmwo639Y — Sinead Ryan (@sinead_ryan) August 23, 2018

Is this real life?? https://t.co/7zBawOnnME — Seanie Flanagan #FBPE (@seanieflanagan) August 23, 2018

Digital Desk