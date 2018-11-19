Only in Ireland: Some of the weirdest Irish DIY disasters

Feet stuck in a paint bucket, ripping off wallpaper and taking a chunk of plaster and falling off a ladder are just some of the biggest disasters that have happened to Irish DIY enthusiasts.

Research conducted by Hardware Association Ireland has discovered that nearly one in five of us has experienced a DIY disaster of some kind.

The most common kind of failure involves flatpack assembly and having a few screws left lying around after completing their projects, but they can rest assure that they're not alone.

The survey also found that younger Irish adults were more likely to take on projects themselves with 72% of the 18-24 age range opting for DIY instead of hiring professionals.

The biggest Irish DIY fail belongs to an unlucky homeowner and their white Samoyed dog who was exposed to Tibetan Sunset paint and turned a bright shade of orange.

Annemarie Harte, CEO of the Hardware Association Ireland said: “We may be a nation of DIYers, but it’s really great to see that we are a nation of tryers as well.

"We don’t seem to be put off by disaster and we are willing to give things a go despite often painful past experiences.”

“While we may laugh at some of these stories, we should always remember that it could be us next time.

"If people want to avoid DIY disasters the easiest thing to do is drop into their local hardware store for advice on the job before they start. "