One of the North Korean 'peace gift' dogs had puppies and they're heckin' adorable

Two dogs were gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un to his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in during peace talks earlier this year.

Now one of the pungsan hunting dogs has given birth to six of the cutest puppies you will ever see.

The dogs, Gomi and Songgang, were a gift from one leader to another as a symbol of promoting peace amid strengthening ties on the Korean peninsula.

Meet "Songgang" and "Gomi." North Korea's Kim Jong Un gifted South Korea's Moon Jae-in 2 Pungsan puppies to mark the Inter-Korean Summit in Pyongyang.

They are a traditional Korean dog breed.



They are a traditional Korean dog breed. #남북정상회담



📷: Cheong Wa Dae pic.twitter.com/kMoFykEITp — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 14, 2018

President Moon debuted the puppers and they are as cute as can be expected!

11월 9일에 태어난 ‘곰이’의 새끼들입니다. 엄마개와 여섯 새끼들 모두 아주 건강합니다. 사진은 오늘 오후에 문재인 대통령과 김정숙 여사가 관저 앞마당에서 곰이와 새끼들을 살피는 모습입니다. pic.twitter.com/pkP6KpgRZJ — 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) November 25, 2018

#SouthKorea's President Moon Jae-in and his wife have been pictured cuddling a litter of puppies whelped by one of the #dogs given to them by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a symbol of the strengthening ties between the two countries https://t.co/h6IjR7WRO8 pic.twitter.com/FHaJpZs152 — Arab News (@arabnews) November 26, 2018

North Korean hunting dog gifted to South Korea by Kim Jong Un gives birth to six "peace puppies." https://t.co/W7yx4E7lEp pic.twitter.com/XAHW8AvAqv — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 26, 2018

