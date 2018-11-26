One of the North Korean 'peace gift' dogs had puppies and they're heckin' adorable

Two dogs were gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un to his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in during peace talks earlier this year.

Now one of the pungsan hunting dogs has given birth to six of the cutest puppies you will ever see.

The dogs, Gomi and Songgang, were a gift from one leader to another as a symbol of promoting peace amid strengthening ties on the Korean peninsula.

President Moon debuted the puppers and they are as cute as can be expected!

Dogs make everything better. Everything!

By Greg Murphy

