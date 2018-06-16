One million retweets helped this guy convince his mum to get this great dog

When Ryan Sesselman’s mum told him he’d need one million retweets to bring a very sweet dog home, he didn’t expect to get anywhere near that number.

Just one week after he posted his plea, however, the 19-year-old, who is a student in New York, had more than enough retweets to bring Milli home to the family.

She’s tough. But she’s worth it pic.twitter.com/iBg7XMQdhL — Ryan Sesselman (@RyanSesselman) June 9, 2018

“I was expecting a couple of thousand (retweets) because I have seen so many of these on Twitter,” Sesselman told the Press Association.

“I really fell in love with this dog as soon as I saw her. I said: ‘you know what? I am going to go for it’.”

The next day Sesselman woke up to 222 retweets, some way off the required target, but the numbers just kept on going up. Within four days he had one million and his mother stayed true to her word.

Welcome to the family Milli. Look at her and mom they love each other already!!! If any of you want to see more pictures of her she has an Instagram called “millithesheperd”. Thank you all so much. Truly amazing. pic.twitter.com/yqsAP2IavS — Ryan Sesselman (@RyanSesselman) June 15, 2018

“My mom’s reaction when the tweet blew up was she could not believe it,” Sesselman said. “She loves dogs. We have two currently and she was overwhelmed thinking about a third, but when she started reading all the replies she began to come around.

“It did take some convincing but when we went to pick her up, she (mom) fell in love with her.”

The story behind the name? Well, let’s just say it’s in keeping with how Milli came into Sesselman’s life.

“We picked the name Milli because of the fact that one million retweets got me her,” he said. “I saw some suggestions in the comments and saw Milli and thought it was perfect.”

I’ve decided I’m going to name her... Milli! For one million retweets and all that you have all done for me, you are apart of it to. We will be picking her up TOMORROW!! Thanks everybody, BIG time 😊 — Ryan Sesselman (@RyanSesselman) June 15, 2018

Now, how many retweets for a cat?

- Press Association