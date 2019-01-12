One for everyone in the audience: The Late Late Show is calling all singles for its Valentine's special

Are you single and looking for love?

If so, the Late Late Show is hoping to play cupid in its annual Valentine’s Special.

The love-filled evening will air on Friday, February 8 and the application process for tickets is now open.

The show is looking for audience members who are single, who aren’t camera shy, are up for a laugh and most importantly, looking for love.

To secure tickets, applicants must fill out a form, letting The Late Late Show know a little about their single life, why they are looking for love and what the dating scene is like in Ireland.

Show host Ryan Tubridy said: “We want to hear from anyone who is looking for a little romance in their lives.

In this age of dating apps and social media, we’re going back to basics and want to spark some love – on live TV!

"As always, the show will be great fun, and you never know, there could be someone for everyone in the audience,” he said.

One of the highlights of last year's programme was when James Hennessy proposed live on air to his partner Siobhán Hiney.