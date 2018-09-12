On Raglan Road given new lease of life thanks to TradFest

TradFest, Dublin's annual musical extravaganza which takes place each January, has released online a new version of the iconic On Raglan Road

Produced and arranged by Mike Hanrahan and Gavin Glass, this iconic Dublin song is performed by a number of artists who have all, over the years, performed in TradFest including Paddy Casey, Davey Cashin,Eleanor McEvoy and many more.

Filmed in St Werburgh’s Church, this video celebrates the broad spectrum of talent, eclectic mix of styles and gorgeous venues which make TradFest such a unique Dublin experience.

According to Festival Director and Temple Bar Company CEO, Martin Harte, “‘We felt that many music festivals are as much about the fringe elements as they are about the music. In TradFest we wanted to focus on what we are all about, the music, the artist, the tradition, and wonderful historic hidden places where the festival happens.”

Artist Sive (right) and Loah are both featured on the track.

TradFest 2019 will take place from January 23-27. For more see tradfest.ie