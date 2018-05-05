OMGWACA lands in the UK and someone made a glossary to help people understand it

OMG, What a Complete Aisling novel made its way to our bookshelf last year with a rapture applause for writers Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen.

For those of you not in the know, the group follows the lives of those stereotypical Irish girls affectionately known as ‘Aislings’ and a few of her friends, such as Majella and Niamh from across the road.

Aisling is “your stereotypical friend who carries her court shoes to work in a bag” and “has a loyalty card from both Tesco and Dunnes but not Marks and Spencer” as the prices in there are atrocious.

This week the novel was published in the UK and is currently on a Blog tour across the country.

Blog Tour, oooohhhhh. We know, talk about notionz.

One book review site, booksonthe747, raved about the novel describing it as “easy to read, hilarious and unexpectedly emotional”.

And although the book was slighty re-written to help the UK relate to the Irish slang, they also popped in a handy glossary of Irish words to save readers the bother of Googling as [they] read”.

Without futher ado, here is it in all in glory.

‘Bressie’ Niall Breslin – Irish celeb – musician, TV personality Camogie – women’s stick and ball team sport game. Hurling is the male version. Craythur – a version of creature but used as a term of sympathy / empathy, ‘And was he OK, the poor craythur?’ Faboo – fabulous Gaeltacht – an Irish-language word to describe a primarily Irish-speaking region. Gaisce – a personal development award for 15-25 year olds. Gas – very funny Gom – an idiot Hames – to mess up something / be a mess Hurling – men’s stick and ball team sport game. Camogie is the female version. Like the clappers – to go really quickly Lobbed the gob – to kiss Notions – when people have ideas above their station, ‘Niamh Hatton is the human embodiment of notions.’ Shift – to kiss passionately / drunkenly West Coast Cooler – a white wine and fruit mix drink.

Thanks, booksonthe747. You’ve made our day.