'Oh my God, his knee's after going!' Anna Geary shares engagement story on air with Ryan Tubridy

Anna Geary has revealed all about the moments leading up to her engagement.

The former Cork camogie player, who got engaged to boyfriend Kevin Sexton, was speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio One, live from National Ploughing Championships this morning.

As she's in the middle of exams at the moment studying to be a personal trainer, Anna said that getting engaged wasn't even close to being on her mind.

Kevin Sexton and Anna Geary became engaged over the weekend

Anna told Ryan that it happened a day after a friend's wedding at the Castlemartyr Resort.

Anna spoke of being "the most relaxed I've ever been", when her and Kevin went for a walk around the grounds wearing her "runners, leggings and trenchcoat".

While on the walk, Anna recalled Kevin on his knee which led her to think "Oh my God, he's had three knee operations, his knee's after going!".

During the proposal, Anna told Ryan that "[Kevin] was saying what he was saying, while I was asking 'What are you doing?'... that was fierce romantic out of me."

"Just as well I said yes."

The staff at Castlemartyr were in on it, Anna spoke of them being incredibly friendly in the lead-up to the engagement and that it would have been terribly embarrassing if she hadn't said yes.