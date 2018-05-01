Officials criticise ‘feng shui’ after sofa and cushions dumped on main road

Feng shui can be a great way of harmonising belongings in a space – from getting your desk near a window or your bed away from a door.

But the principles don’t really extend to the best arrangement for dumping your sofa on a busy road.

That’s where the Arizona Department of Transport comes in.

It needed to alert motorists to a sofa and cushions partially blocking the road near Buckeye.

And its sassy feng shui quip caught people’s attention.

SR 85 SB: Report of a sofa and cushions on the left lane near milepost 145, just south of Buckeye. For the record, the feng shui of placing furniture on a highway is all wrong. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/E5MHdQQ2it — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 1, 2018

“For the record, the feng shui of placing furniture on a highway is all wrong,” the tweet read.

I love your sense of humor LOL — Becky (@Becky46741916) May 1, 2018

It later updated the account to explain the items had been moved, adding: “On a side note, anyone want a sofa? Going cheap, just pay for shipping.”

UPDATE: Sofa and cushions have been moved off left. On a side note, anyone want a sofa? Going cheap, just pay for shipping. https://t.co/m7wwlnn6WM — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 1, 2018

One Twitter follower asked if there was an upturn in abandoned furniture around the start/end of the month as people are more likely to move house.

Do wayward furniture events spike around the first of the month or is it just me? It would make sense with people between apartments. — Rachel (@arizona_rachel) May 1, 2018

- Press Association