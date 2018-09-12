Official limited edition Liam Miller tee designed for upcoming tribute match

Irish t-shirt company, Hairy Baby, have released a limited edition Liam Miller tee for the upcoming tribute match.

The professional footballer died of cancer in February aged 36 and to honour him, a charity match between Manchester United Legends and Celtic/Republic of Ireland will take place on September 25 in Cork’ Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

The tee depicts, Liam Miller and his number 14 Irish jersey on the front, along with the team line-ups on the back.

The Cork-based company also announced that all sale profits will be donated to the Liam Miller tribute fund.

“We're proud to announce we have designed a very special Limited Edition t-shirt for the upcoming Liam Miller Tribute match between the Republic of Ireland & Celtic Legends (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork Tue 25th of Sept),” they wrote on their website, hairybaby.com

“This is the 'official' tribute tshirt exclusive to Hairy Baby and a Not For Profit project with all profits from sale going to the Liam Miller tribute fund”

Pls RT to help: Our new Limited Edition Liam Miller Tribute t-shirt is now available with all profits to the Miller trust _Link here -> https://t.co/246bpnV3ua #liammiller pic.twitter.com/lewHCUpKK4 — Hairy Baby T-Shirts (@HairyBabyTees) September 12, 2018

The tee is a limited edition print and available by pre-order only.

All orders will go to print on Monday, September 17.