Officers see funny side as pranksters wrap police car in cling film

Pranksters wrapped a police car in cling film as an officer took a statement from a victim of crime.

Police in Haverhill, Suffolk, said they were not delayed to any incident, adding: “We won’t be foiled.”

They also thanked “the lads who ran to tell us about it”.

The force said they were “not impressed” by the incident which could have slowed the response to a 999 call, but the attending PC was “able to see the comical side to it”.

Another Twitter user wisecracked: “Wrapped up the case I hope?”

- Press Association
