Offaly hurler togs out in GAA jersey for latest issue of Vogue Paris

Back to Discover Home

There we are again paving the way for the fashion industry (well, we’d like to think so).

First, there were Michael-Healy Rae-esk caps and now, according to Vogue Paris, it’s GAA jerseys.

19-year-old Oisin Murphy features in the August edition of Vogue Paris togged out in an O'Neill's kit, hurl and helmet.

Former Kerry footballer turned fashion guru, Paul Galvin, posted a photo from the shoot on his Instagram, with the caption: “Lovely hurling @officiall ”.

Not only is Murphy a budding model, he plays hurling for Birr, Co. Offaly and last weekend he lifted the cup for their 7-a-side team, as part of the GAA Battle of Champions crown.

u17 All Ireland Champions #offaly #Kilkenny

A post shared by Oisin Murphy , 19 , IRE (@oisinmurphy_) on

Vogue Paris also posted a photo from the shoot asking people to “Escape to the sumptuous surroundings of the Irish countryside, for a 90s-tinged tale of romance in the August issue of Vogue Paris, out July 25”.

Now that's a fashion trend we could definitely get behind.

Myself & the beautiful @adwoaaboah For @vogueparis

A post shared by Oisin Murphy , 19 , IRE (@oisinmurphy_) on

By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover