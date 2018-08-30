Odeon to Screen All-Ireland Final in Three Dublin Cinemas for free this weekend

Grab some popcorn and wear your jersey with pride because this Sunday three Odeon cinemas will be screening the All Ireland GAA Football Final.

The lucky cinemas are located in Coolock, Stillorgan and Charlestown for this weekend's final.

The pre-match coverage will start at 3pm with the throw in between Dublin and Tyrone starting at 3.30pm.

Dublin and Tyrone will battle it out this Sunday to see who will become All-Ireland champs.

Paul Wren, Commercial Manager for ODEON Ireland said:

“If you’re not going to be at Croke Park cheering on the Dubs or Tyrone. We think the next best place to watch the match will be in one of the three ODEON cinemas screening this clash of the counties.”

Entry is free and seats are served on a first-come-first-serve basis so head early to avoid disappointment.

Enjoy!