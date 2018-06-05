Obituary or roast? Siblings take out scathing obit for mother who left them

We have all been told not to speak ill of the dead but apparently not everyone heeds that advice.

One Twitter user has shared this scathing obituary spotted in a local paper.

Kathleen Dehmlow's obituary ran in the Redwood Falls Gazette following her passing on May 31.

It begins much like any other obituary, providing standard information about the deceased but it quickly takes a turn.

After getting married and having two children with her husband, Kathleen then got pregnant by her brother-in-law and made the decision to leave her family and move to California.

It seems her children, Gina and Jay, still hold on to some resentment as evidenced by the obituary which reads:

"She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgement.

"She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her."

The obituary has gone viral and has received mixed reactions from people.

Some took to the newspaper's Facebook page to critise their decision to print the obituary at all.

Since going viral, the obituary has been removed from the Redwood Falls Gazette website and the website Legacy.com.

What do you think - did Gina and Jay take it too far?

