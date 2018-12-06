O2 network outages in the UK cause hilarious reactions on Twitter

Mobile network O2 is investigating a technical fault that has left thousands of its mobile customers unable to use data to get online.

UK customers have reported not being able to access the internet and other services on the network, and it has also affected Sky, Tesco and Giffgaff, whose networks use O2 services.

Luckily, O2 users managed to see the bright side of the situation and made some hilarious jokes.

Here are 10 of the best jokes made by disgruntled and disconnected social media users.

1. The day must have been difficult for those hard-working O2 technicians.

2. Could this work?

Emperor'S New Groove Idk GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This user found a genius way to play Candy Crush.

4. Phones have lost all value.

Animated Mobile Phone GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The outage reminded people of a simpler time…

6. Here’s how to make a terrifying game out of the incident.

Danny Devito No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. People had some solid suggestions on how to fix it.

8. Appalling.

Parks And Recreation GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. It didn’t matter to some.

10. Lastly, at least the O2 team have a good sense of humour about the outage!

Crushing It Drew Barrymore GIF by Saturday Night Live - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association

