NSYNC joked about their famous meme while getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

90s boyband NSYNC were honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday in a ceremony that was both funny and emotional.

On top of launching the music career of Justin Timberlake, the band are famous for a string of hits in the 90s and 00s including Tearin' Up My Heart, Bye Bye Bye and It's Gonna Be Me.

Their 2000 hit It's Gonna Be Me has since become a meme, for the way lead singer Timberlake pronounces 'me' - making the lyric sound like 'it's gonna be May'.

If you play It’s Gonna Be Me by *NSYNC at 11:57:51 on April 30th, the clock will strike midnight when the song plays “Its gonna be May” officially commencing the month of May at the beat drop. Start your May off right. — LeBronwyn (@hockeyy_03) April 25, 2018

Best day of the year because I get to post this gif. #itsgonnabemay pic.twitter.com/tzloOv8VQQ — Bec-caw! (@beculator) April 30, 2018

And after picking up their Hollywood star, Timberlake's former band-mate JC Chasez took to the stage to remind the audience that the first month of summer was approaching in the only way he knew how.

The audience loved it. Happy May 1 everyone, here's the original: