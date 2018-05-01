NSYNC joked about their famous meme while getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Back to Discover Home

90s boyband NSYNC were honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday in a ceremony that was both funny and emotional.

On top of launching the music career of Justin Timberlake, the band are famous for a string of hits in the 90s and 00s including Tearin' Up My Heart, Bye Bye Bye and It's Gonna Be Me.

Their 2000 hit It's Gonna Be Me has since become a meme, for the way lead singer Timberlake pronounces 'me' - making the lyric sound like 'it's gonna be May'.

And after picking up their Hollywood star, Timberlake's former band-mate JC Chasez took to the stage to remind the audience that the first month of summer was approaching in the only way he knew how.

The audience loved it. Happy May 1 everyone, here's the original:
KEYWORDS: NSYNC, Hollywood Walk of Fame, May, It's Gonna Be Me, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover