Nothing will brighten your day more than a bear learning how to use a swing

San Diego Zoo has shared a video of one of its Andean bears learning how to use a swing.

In a video shared on social media by the zoo, Alba looks confused by the contraption at first, struggling to clamber onto it.

At one point she even takes a tumble, eliciting gasps from the watching crowd.

Andean Bear Plays on Swing Our smart and sassy Andean bear, Alba, made beary quick work of her new swing toy. Posted by San Diego Zoo on Monday, May 14, 2018

However, after pushing the swing around for a while she manages to figure it out, swinging happily.

Andean bears are also known as spectacled bears because of the white rings around their eyes. They are native from Venezuela to Bolivia, living mainly in forests and grasslands.

Alba was born in 2015 and lives at San Diego Zoo with male Andean bear Turbo.

