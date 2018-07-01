Nothing says stick it to the man like an extraordinarily long straw and a pint

The Brits are known for our inventive ways of crow-barring booze into every occasion, but this guy takes the biscuit.

While watching the England World Cup game on Thursday evening in Cardiff Bay, Joshua Cotterill filmed a man skirting the no-booze rule in an absurdly clever way.

Sitting on a chair within a no-alcohol zone, the unknown man can be seen with a drink placed outside it and a very long straw connecting the can to his mouth.

Joshua heard about the man’s battle with security when he arrived.

“Everyone I was with were creasing at the fact this guy kept getting told off for drinking in the circle and he was arguing back saying, ‘it’s not in the circle, it’s clearly outside’,” he told the Press Association.

“I think the security just gave up after a little while as he’d blatantly won the argument.”

Joshua shared a video of the perfect moment on Twitter, where the chap has gained kudos.

He calls the guy an “absolute champion” and Twitter agrees.

- Press Association