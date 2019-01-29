Notes to Self by Emilie Pine named An Post Irish Book of the Year 2018

Emilie Pine's book Notes to Self has been named the 'An Post Irish Book of the Year' 2018.

Published by Tramp Press, Notes to Self is written as a series of essays, with Pine writing about a variety of aspects of her life including fertility, feminism, sexual violence and depression.

Author Emilie Pine.

She also addresses her personal experience of a family members addiction.

The ‘An Post Irish Book of the Year 2018’ was chosen by a public vote from the list of category winners announced at the recent An Post Irish Book Awards.

Emilie Pine said: “I’m delighted and honoured to win Irish Book of the Year.

"I have been so moved by the generosity and support of readers over the past six months.

"This award is the kind of validation a writer dreams of – of my story, and also of the vision of my incredible publishers, Tramp Press.”

Delighted and honoured to win Book of the Year 2018, in the An Post Irish Book Awards! Thank you to everyone who voted, and most of all thank you to @TrampPress for asking me to write my story https://t.co/KOJHYh34jr — Emilie Pine (@emiliepine) January 29, 2019

Maria Dickenson, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said Pine's book was one of the great stories in Irish bookselling last year and she is delighted it won:

“The power and honesty of Emilie’s essays have captivated readers, and it’s truly gratifying both to see her talent rewarded and to see an Irish publisher like Tramp Press receive this well-deserved recognition.”

Previous winners of the award include Atlas of the Irish Revolution by John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy and Dr. John Borgonovo, Solar Bones by Mike McCormack, Asking For It by Louise O’Neill, Academy Street by Mary Costello, Staring at Lakes by Michael Harding, The Spinning Heart by Donal Ryan and Solace by Belinda McKeon.