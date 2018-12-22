NORAD will still track Santa despite government shut down

Parts of the American government have shut down after politicians failed to agree a budget because of a row about Donald Trump's border wall.

Many federal employees face no pay after their departments' funding ran out.

But one service that is guaranteed is Norad's Santa tracking system, which is eagerly watched by children around the world on Christmas Eve.

"A government shut down does not relieve us of our obligations to protect the citizens of Canada and the US," said Captain Cameron Hillier.

"However, for NORAD Track Santa, in addition to the military personnel that are supporting the programme, we have those 1,500 volunteers who lend a tremendous helping hand."