Nominees announced for Ireland's Best Pub

Forget Trump, Brexit and the existence of a higher being. No topic sparks fiercer debate than that of the greatest Irish pub.

Everyone has their own opinion, and if it doesn’t match your own, their opinion is wrong.

How to settle the great debate then? The Irish Pubs Global Federation have found a solution.

Put it to a public vote…

The annual Irish Pubs Global Awards recognise every aspect of running a pub, from the food and drink experience, to entertainment and marketing.

A record 25,000 members of the public have cast their votes, the shortlists are in, and every corner of the country is represented.

The overall winners will be announced at the Irish Pubs Global Awards on the 9th of October in the Galmont Hotel Galway, as part of the 2018 Irish Pubs Global Gathering. The theme for this year’s event is “Famous For Food”, highlighting the importance of showcasing Irish food in Irish pubs and restaurants around the world.

So without further ado, here are the Irish nominees:

Irish Pub of the Year

Slattery’s, D4

An Pucan, Galway

Bofey Quinn’s, Corofin

O’Connor’s, Tinahely

Gus O’Connor’s, Doolin

Murray’s Bar, Inishbofin

The Shepherd’s Rest, Derry

The Warehouse Bar & Kitchen, Letterkenny

Toners, Dublin

Garavan’s, Galway

Best Food Experience

The Moorings, Dungarvan

The Old Spot, Dublin

The Chophouse, Dublin

O’Connor’s, Tinahely

Gus O’Connor’s, Doolin

Murrays, Inishbofin

John Keogh’s The Lock Keeper, Galway

The Laurels, Perrystown

Angelina’s, Dublin

Hayes Bar, Glandore

Best Sports Experience

Slattery’s, D4

An Pucan, Galway

Bofey Quinn’s, Corofin

O’Connor’s, Tinahely

Thomas Connolly, Sligo

Toners, Dublin

Kings Head, Galway

Warehouse Bar & Kitchen, Letterkenny

The Woolshed Baa & Grill, Cork

McGettigan’s, Galway

Best Cocktail Experience

The VCC, Dublin

Slattery’s, D4

Peruke & Periwig, Dublin

Zozimus, Dublin

McGettigan’s, D9

The Central, Navan

Drop Dead Twice, Dublin

Warehouse Bar & Kitchen, Letterkenny

Hyde, Galway

The Dail, Galway

Best Whiskey Experience

Toners, Dublin

The Central, Navan

The Dingle Whiskey Bar

Sean’s Bar Athlone

Dick Mack’s, Dingle

Thomas Connolly, Sligo

The Dail, Galway

Garavan’s Galway

Hyde, Galway

Oliver Plunkett Cork

Best Community Pub

The Gravediggers, Dublin

Paddy’s Bar, Terryglass

Bofey Quinn’s, Corofin

Garvey’s Inn, Tinahely

Paddy’s Bar Terryglass

Murrays, Inishbofin

The Confession Box, Dublin

Toners, Dublin

The Jug, D8

The Shepherd’s Rest, Derry

Best Marketing Campaign

Slattery’s, D4

An Pucan, Galway

The Jar, Dublin

McGettigan’s, D9

Porterhouse Central

Thomas Connolly, Sligo

Drop Dead Twice, Dublin

Hyde, Galway

Dolans. Limerick

The Central, Navan

Best Entertainment Experience

Oliver Plunkett, Cork

Paddy’s Bar, Terryglass

Oliver St John Gogartys, Dublin

Roisin Dubh, Galway

Gus O’Connors, Doolin

The Warehouse, Letterkenny

Drop Dead Twice, Dublin

Sophie’s, Dublin

Shepherds Rest, Draperstown

Dolans, Limerick

Best Chef

The Moorings, Dungarvan

An Pucan, Galway

The Gravediggers, Dublin

Murrays, Inishbofin

Dolans, Limerick

The Lock Keeper, Galway

The Laurels, Perrystown

The Chophouse, Dublin

Gus O’Connors, Doolin

Hayes, Glandore

Best Bar Person

The Warehouse, Letterkenny

Slattery’s, Dublin

Bofey Quinn’s, Corofin

Dolans, Limerick

1520, Galway

Garavan’s, Galway

Sean’s Bar, Athlone

Toners, Dublin

The Jug, Dublin

The Confession Box, Dublin