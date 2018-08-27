Nobody expected this last-minute handball free throw to end up where it did

A game from the first round of fixtures in the third division of German handball produced enough drama to last the entire campaign.

HSG Konstanz had travelled to TuS Furstenfeldbruck and trailed 24-23. With time almost up, the away team’s Tom Wolf took up his position for a free throw, and a chance to level the scores.

How’s this for a postage stamp?

Das Glück des Tüchtigen… Zeit abgelaufen, Stand 24:23 und dann das. Unfassbar, haben wir noch nie gesehen. Herzlichen Glückwunsch TuS Fürstenfeldbruck Handball, große kämpferische Leistung. Hut ab. Wer so viele Chancen auslässt, muss sich an die eigene Nase fassen. Danke Fans für den überragenden Support. Dann eben am Samstag, Heimspiel in der Schänzlehölle! #HSGKonstanz #konstanz #handballplayer #handball #sport #sports #speed #fast #3bundesliga #season #3liga #muenchen #Bodensee #fürstenfeldbruck #happy #hot #deutschland #action #Emotion #germany #handballlove #handballteam #potd #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #love #ready #start #view #focus A post shared by HSG Konstanz (@hsgkonstanz) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT

Wolf’s effort, expertly bounced past the defensive wall, beat the goalkeeper all ends up but found itself fully wedged between post and crossbar, failing to cross the goal line and sealing victory for Furstenfeldbruck.

Unfassbar! 😳😲😱 Das Nicht-Tor des Jahrhunderts! So ein genialer Wurf, so nahe dran…und dann das. Wir sind jetzt erst einmal in einer Beziehungskrise mit unserem zuvor so geliebten Harz! 🤪 Alle Infos und Stimmen, die ganze Dramatik und das Video in 4k ⤵️⤵️ www.hsgkonstanz.de/aktuelles #HSGKonstanz #konstanz #handballplayer #handball #sport #sports #speed #fast #3bundesliga #season #3liga #muenchen #Bodensee #fürstenfeldbruck #happy #hot #deutschland #action #Emotion #germany #handballlove #handballteam #potd #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #love #ready #start #view #focus A post shared by HSG Konstanz (@hsgkonstanz) on Aug 26, 2018 at 4:25am PDT

If that drama is a sign of things to come, it might be worth keeping your eye on the third division of German handball this season.

- Press Association