No surprise as Brennan's Sliced Pan tops list of best-selling pre-storm products

A list of the top-selling products in the run-up to Storm Emma have been released - with Brennan's Sliced Pan coming in at number one.

My brother just sent this hilarious video of an Irish shop getting a Brennans bread delivery... Is this a bread famine you're in? 😂😂😂 #BeastFromTheEast #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/B6rdBrW95L — Allie Sheehy (@Alison_Sheehy) February 28, 2018

Retail group BWG Foods compiled figures based on sales across its network of stores.

Ireland: ITS THE END OF THE WORLD WTF PANIC GET BREAD POTATOES BUY THE WHOLE SHOP NO NOT ONE LOAF OF BRENNANS WE NEED 10 #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/1KYYIuLCkc — orla (@orlalarafarrell) February 27, 2018

In second place is a litre of milk, followed by a six-pack of eggs, then firelighters - with wine coming in fifth place.

At bread became hard to come by, people jokingly advertised theirs for sale for exorbitant prices.

Selling this for €150... The last loaf left in Aldi earlier. DM with offers. #BeastFromTheEast #bread pic.twitter.com/rKDKn0QhbS — Kevin O'Brien (@kevob777) February 26, 2018

At this stage should we legalise the sliced pan? pic.twitter.com/q7nD1TPy2q — Photos of Dublin (@PhotosOfDublin) February 28, 2018

Meath shop owner Jim Bird said that demand for bread was so high, he had to ration it.

"It's a must-have when you've got an emergency, and we've got a big emergency on.

"We had to restrict it, in the interests of fairness, so everybody would have the chance to have some bread on the table.

"We said we'd cut it to one per person, and even at that, we ran out - way early.

"We reckon we've gone through about 3,000 this week."

2018: Bread.#BeastFromTheEast — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) February 28, 2018

- Digital desk