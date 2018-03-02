No surprise as Brennan's Sliced Pan tops list of best-selling pre-storm products
02/03/2018 - 10:56:00Back to Beast from the East Discover Home
A list of the top-selling products in the run-up to Storm Emma have been released - with Brennan's Sliced Pan coming in at number one.
My brother just sent this hilarious video of an Irish shop getting a Brennans bread delivery... Is this a bread famine you're in? 😂😂😂 #BeastFromTheEast #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/B6rdBrW95L— Allie Sheehy (@Alison_Sheehy) February 28, 2018
Retail group BWG Foods compiled figures based on sales across its network of stores.
Weather forecaster: I see some snow ahead— orla (@orlalarafarrell) February 27, 2018
Ireland: ITS THE END OF THE WORLD WTF PANIC GET BREAD POTATOES BUY THE WHOLE SHOP NO NOT ONE LOAF OF BRENNANS WE NEED 10 #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/1KYYIuLCkc
ALL THE BREAD— Seán Connolly (@TheSonicScrew) February 26, 2018
ALL OF IT LADS
Sure 'tis only GONE #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/azV7JIFI3x
In second place is a litre of milk, followed by a six-pack of eggs, then firelighters - with wine coming in fifth place.
We have one wine bottle of snow in #kilkenny #sneachta #StormEmma #beastfromtheast pic.twitter.com/YwOywm8cYc— Ciara O'Connor Walsh (@Ciara_OC) March 2, 2018
At bread became hard to come by, people jokingly advertised theirs for sale for exorbitant prices.
Selling this for €150... The last loaf left in Aldi earlier. DM with offers. #BeastFromTheEast #bread pic.twitter.com/rKDKn0QhbS— Kevin O'Brien (@kevob777) February 26, 2018
At this stage should we legalise the sliced pan? pic.twitter.com/q7nD1TPy2q— Photos of Dublin (@PhotosOfDublin) February 28, 2018
Meath shop owner Jim Bird said that demand for bread was so high, he had to ration it.
"It's a must-have when you've got an emergency, and we've got a big emergency on.
"We had to restrict it, in the interests of fairness, so everybody would have the chance to have some bread on the table.
"We said we'd cut it to one per person, and even at that, we ran out - way early.
"We reckon we've gone through about 3,000 this week."
VIRAL STORM NEWS IN IRELAND:— Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) February 28, 2018
2010: The man who slipped on the ice.
2015: ‘You wouldn’t be long getting frostbit!’
2016: ‘Don’t make unnecessary journeys!’
2017: Weatherman’s umbrella blows away.
2018: Bread.#BeastFromTheEast
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here