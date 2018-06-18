No plans? Here’s four festivals that are worth considering this week

Looking for a couple of days to remember this weekend?

Fear no more; we've got you covered with these four festivals that should definitely be on your radar.

1. Sea Sessions 2018

One of Ireland’s best small festivals is back this year.

Sea Sessions 2018 has grown in popularity every year, with this year set to be its biggest.

Acts lined up to play the festival in Bundoran, Co Donegal include: Dizzie Rascal, Walking on Cars and Rudimental.

The festival runs from June 22-24.

2. Body and Soul 2018

A festival which celebrates life, diversity, music, culture and the arts like no other is Body and Soul, on in Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath.

There are art trails, a masquerade ball, culinary feasts, seaweed baths and a lot more.

This year, the Body&Soul stage will play host to some of the most vibrant and exciting artists around. With a special Friday night curation by Fever Ray, Reggae superstar Chronixx, @Jon_Hopkins_, @arca1000000 aswell as home grown talent including @daithimusic, @PillowQueeens pic.twitter.com/LlTfxlHSW7 — Body&Soul (@BodyandSoulIrl) June 18, 2018

Acts expected to perform at the festival include Fever Ray, Baxter Dury and Iron & Wine.

The festival runs from June 22-24.

3. Old Fort Quarter Festival

Set in Portlaoise town centre, this festival covers everything from medieval heritage to street theatre and even a comic book convention.

The Old Fort Quarter Festival, taking place from June 22-24, boasts family-friendly events, many of them free.

Spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis so head early to avoid disappointment.

4. Summer in the city 2018

Ireland’s newest and most exciting open-air event comes to the RDS Dublin this weekend.

From June 23-24 Summer in the city will bring some of the best up-and-coming acts in music.

Acts set to play include Picture This and the Chainsmokers.