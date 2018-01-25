No one is enjoying the snow as much as this adorable giant panda

A giant panda has been entertaining her keepers by frolicking in the snow.

Yang Yang, a resident at Zoo Atlanta, is a very lucky panda. When it snows, the team create enrichment activities for him to do, like raking snow off of a roof and into his enclosure and adding rubbing alcohol to a pile of snow for sensory play.

In a video uploaded to Facebook by the zoo, Yang Yang can be seen lying on his back playing with the falling snow.

Alongside the video, one of his keepers, Danica, wrote: “I’d be lying to you if I said this wasn’t my favourite and most fun aspect of the snowy weather, although I don’t think anyone will ever have as much fun in it as Yang Yang.”

That’s for sure. If you are interested in seeing more of Yang Yang and his giant panda friends, you can watch them live here: