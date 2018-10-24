No crying over spilt water: Labour MP comes to aid of Northern Ireland Secretary

A senior Labour MP in the UK leapt into action to help deal with a Government leak in the Commons – after a Cabinet minister knocked over a glass of water.

Shadow Northern Ireland minister Stephen Pound came to the aid of Karen Bradley as she spoke at the despatch box.

Mr Pound tried to demonstrate his environmental credentials by attempting to squeeze the spilt water back into the Northern Ireland Secretary’s glass.

The lighthearted moment came as Ms Bradley moved emergency legislation which aims to bring a measure of stability to Northern Ireland’s rudderless public services.

Ms Bradley knocked over her glass as she rose to answer questions from Independent MP Lady Hermon.

As she continued her reply, Mr Pound crept across from the Labour benches to mop up the spillage.

Ms Bradley said: “Thank you very much. The honourable gentleman is such a gentleman, I’m sure we’d all agree.”

As Mr Pound squeezed water back into her glass from his tissue, the Cabinet minister joked: “Even better. He’s allowing me to not waste any water.”

