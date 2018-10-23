Nigella Lawson was in Dublin last night and discovered the deliciousness of Taytos
Home cooking legend Nigella Lawson was in Dublin last night and sampled some of Ireland's most iconic food: Tayto crisps.
Nigella was taking part in a live conversation with food writer Niamh Shields at the National Concert Hall and enjoyed a bag of salt and vinegar Taytos during the interval.
She described it on Twitter as an "important interval snack".
Important interval snack #Dublin pic.twitter.com/o6hvi01puN— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) October 22, 2018
Following advice from a follower to try the cheese and onion flavour, less than ten minutes later she agreed it was tastier.
I have just tried them and think you may be right!— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) October 22, 2018
Mr Tayto himself was starstruck by the shoutout.
🤭😍— Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) October 22, 2018
Trying & failing to remain crispposed!! https://t.co/SYOVlMkjLN
Earlier yesterday Nigella enjoyed a selection of Irish cheeses in her hotel room.
Emergency picnic in Dublin hotel room. Thank you @SheridansCheese #breadandcheese #nothingbetter pic.twitter.com/JxIhKfSxNs— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) October 22, 2018
The interview with Niamh was to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nigella’s first book, 'How to Eat: The Pleasures and Principles of Good Food'.
Among the attendees was social media star James Kavanagh, who shared one of his highlights of the event on Twitter.
At an evening with Nigella Lawson and she just said “I’m really into ghee at the moment. I love the taste of ghee.” The whole place erupted 😂 I can’t. @eatlikeagirl then let her know ‘gee’ means something else in Ireland... pic.twitter.com/fJHT0PCLx8— Spooky Bitch Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) October 22, 2018
