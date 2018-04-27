Nicky Byrne and Jenny Greene donate to charity after Avicii's laugh features in competition

Your Some Laugh, a feature on the Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene on RTÉ 2FM has been running with the same laugh for the last six to 8 weeks.

This morning, listeners were told that the laugh has been that of Tim Berglings', better known as Avicii.

"This week we have done it with a heavy heart", Nicky told listeners this morning.

Last night, the Berglings released a statement on the death of Avicii and following that Nicky and Jenny decided this morning to end the laugh, in keeping with last night's The Big Picture where mental health was the focus, they decided to donate all of the money, which had reached €840, to Pieta House.

Watch the moment here: