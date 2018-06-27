Nice touch by Irish Rail as temperatures rise

As temperatures soar to as high as 27’, a variety of Irish public services have issued advice on stay hydrated, cool and sun safe.

Another beautiful day in #cork. Make sure you stay hydrated & check in on elderly & vulnerable neighbours & relatives pic.twitter.com/EzFmG3wzPE — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 27, 2018

To keep their customers safe and happy, Iarnród Éireann left free bottles of water in Kent Station, Cork this morning.

Nice touch by @IrishRail in Kent station providing free water during #heatwave pic.twitter.com/glN4m68qlO — CorkCityCentre (@corkcitycentre) June 27, 2018

It is estimated that 155,000 people pass through the turnstiles of the station daily.

They also produced this video reminding people of the steps to take to make their journey more comfortable in this hot weather.