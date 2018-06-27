Nice touch by Irish Rail as temperatures rise

As temperatures soar to as high as 27’, a variety of Irish public services have issued advice on stay hydrated, cool and sun safe.

To keep their customers safe and happy, Iarnród Éireann left free bottles of water in Kent Station, Cork this morning.

It is estimated that 155,000 people pass through the turnstiles of the station daily.

They also produced this video reminding people of the steps to take to make their journey more comfortable in this hot weather.

By Anna O'Donoghue

