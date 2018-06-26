#NewbridgeOrNowhere produces hilarious memes in response to match fixture drama
26/06/2018 - 13:12:00Back to Kildare Discover Home
With Kildare refusing to play against Mayo this Saturday in Croke Park the internet has decided to make light of the situation.
Kildare manager, Cian O’Neill, has said that he won’t budge on the issue - adding that the match be played in Kildare or else the team won't show up this Saturday in Dublin.
The internet has responded to the recent hashtag that has come out of this showdown by of course making fun of everyone involved.
Here are some of the tweets that we loved:
"Health and Safety" #newbridgeornowhere pic.twitter.com/wV6hztF2Ot— Hugh Hamill (@hughwphamill) June 25, 2018
Kildare manager Cian O'Neill this morning! 🏐 #NewbridgeOrNowhere pic.twitter.com/f8eCER9aAd— Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) June 26, 2018
Cian O'Neill went from being the most hated man in Kildare a few weeks ago when they lost to Carlow to a national treasure who will appear on an episode of Reeling In the Years in years to come 😂😂 #KildareGAA #GAA #newbridgeornowhere— Paul Cashin (@ThePauer27) June 25, 2018
The man has spoken! 😄#newbridgeornowhere#kildareGaa #KildarevMayo #GAAQualifiers #gaa pic.twitter.com/iHIh3XJe72— Joe Lyster (@jpLyster1) June 25, 2018
Cian O'Neill asking the GAA for the game to be played in Newbridge. #GAA #NEWBRIDGEORNOWHERE #KildareGAA #Kildare #Qualifiers #GAAQualifiers pic.twitter.com/hTMpESlZ1S— Fintan Marron (@FintanMusic) June 25, 2018
Fingers crossed the situation will be resolved soon but we can’t help but enjoy all the drama around it.
Waiting patiently for the outcome of #NewbridgeorNowhere like... pic.twitter.com/JtlunDCHIB— Ciara Duignan (@_CiaraDuignan) June 26, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here