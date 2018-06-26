#NewbridgeOrNowhere produces hilarious memes in response to match fixture drama

With Kildare refusing to play against Mayo this Saturday in Croke Park the internet has decided to make light of the situation.

Kildare manager, Cian O’Neill, has said that he won’t budge on the issue - adding that the match be played in Kildare or else the team won't show up this Saturday in Dublin.

The internet has responded to the recent hashtag that has come out of this showdown by of course making fun of everyone involved.

Here are some of the tweets that we loved:

Fingers crossed the situation will be resolved soon but we can’t help but enjoy all the drama around it.
KEYWORDS: Kildare, Cian O'Neill, Mayo, Newbridge or Nowhere

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

