New Zealand is being missed off maps – and the PM isn’t happy
It’s tucked away at the bottom of the earth, in the South Pacific Ocean, but how on earth (literally) is it possible to lose New Zealand?
Some cartographers have clearly been having issues.
Last year Sega, Starbucks and The Simpsons were pulled up for omitting the north and south islands from their world maps – but it appears concerns have been bubbling away for much longer and people have been posting with the hashtag #mapswithoutnewzealand for some time.
Global distribution of arbovirus vectors (viruses that can be spread by ticks, mosquito, and other insects)#MapsWithoutNewZealand pic.twitter.com/6MicvOUlch— Battle Beagle 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@HarmlessYardDog) June 23, 2017
Sometimes I just look at pictures of the earth from space and I marvel at how beautiful it all is. pic.twitter.com/XccahnyeMA— Broke Jack Donaghy (@nhwelch) January 24, 2018
Still forgot New Zealand 😩 #mapswithoutnewzealand https://t.co/cHbiLqhGyo— listen lynda brendish (@lyndabrendish) January 26, 2018
Now the issue has escalated and heads of state are getting involved.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has teamed up with Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby, of Flight of the Conchords fame, to create a spoof video on the ‘conspiracy theories’.
The public has been asked to shame culprits who have left New Zealand off maps by using the hashtag #getNZonthemap, and people are eagerly getting involved.
@airnzuk Bought this a few years ago to put on my living room wall, guess what? New Zealand is missing, only written over Australia! #getNZonthemap pic.twitter.com/ILPILpbYqT— mark hughes (@sparkyhullfc) May 2, 2018
@rhysiedarby #getNZonthemap help they moved it. what is going on? pic.twitter.com/p5H8pLBsm2— Dave (@DichotomyDave) May 2, 2018
Although, perhaps there are some benefits for going under the global radar, as one Twitter user has pointed out.
To be fair the rate the world is imploding, best that Trump et al don't actually see NZ on the map #getNZonthemap— Belinda (@belindajanenz) May 2, 2018
