New Yorkers have been sharing their Manhattanhenge pics

Manhattanhenge – the phenomenon which sees a golden glow engulf some of New York City’s main streets – has struck again.

Pictures on social media show the cinematic moment, which took place just after 8pm on Wednesday evening, captured from several angles.

#Manhattanhenge wasn’t a total bust! Caught a small glimpse of the sun as it crossed along the western side of 42nd Street. If you look closely at the first photo, you can see dozens of photographers lined up taking pictures from the overpass near Grand Central Terminal pic.twitter.com/CtJ5mONkhk — Mike Waterhouse (@MikeWaterhouse) May 31, 2018

Entertaining images also show crowds of onlookers displaying the proper etiquette by capturing the moment on their phones.

(Will Presti @Will Presti/Twitter)

The rush to secure the perfect shot saw photographers later display their results on social media.

(Dan Mannarino/Twitter)

(@tommygeenyc/Twitter)

Also known as the Manhattan Solstice, the event occurs twice a year when the sunset aligns with the east and west streets of NYC’s main street grid.

Viewers are able to get a sight of the setting sun framed perfectly by the city’s skyscrapers.

Each occurrence takes place on dates surrounding the summer and winter solstice.

The name was made popular by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, inspired by Stonehenge.

(Steve Parsons/PA Images)

The prehistoric monument in Wiltshire is generally thought to have been built to align with the sun’s movements.

Cities throughout North America have adopted their own names for their versions of the NYC phenomenon, including Torontohenge and Montrealhenge in Canada, and Chicagohenge in the States.

- Press Association