New Tourism Ireland video highlights Ireland’s Christian heritage ahead of Pope's visit

Tourism Ireland has explored Ireland’s Christian heritage just in time for Pope Francis' visit with their latest video.

The video highlights some of our country’s wonderful landmarks, the pilgrim trails and the footsteps of Ireland’s patron, St Patrick.

The film showcases the beauty of Skellig Michael, the Rock of Cashel, Glendalough and the world famous Book of Kells.

39 years after Pope John Paul II came to Ireland, Pope Francis will for himself soak up these must-see landmarks that remain Ireland's most visited spots.

The Pope is set to visit Knock and Dublin when he arrives on our shores this Saturday for the World Meeting of Families.