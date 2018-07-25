New research finds that over-18s are still getting free holidays off their parents

Growing up we relied on the bank of ‘Mum & Dad’ more than we would've liked to admit but new research would suggest that this doesn't stop for some once they've turned 18.

Nearly three-quarters of adults under 25 went away with their parents in the last year, with two-thirds getting a free trip.

Research from Enterprise Rent-A-Car also found that 39 per cent of all adults go away with their parents or in-laws.

One in ten kids admitted that a free holiday was the main reason for going away with your parents but half said it was to spend more time with them.

It seems these young holiday goers aren't bothered about going abroad and being embarrassed by their parents anymore.