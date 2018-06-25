New Netflix documentary shows off Ireland's food scene

A new documentary series coming to Netflix will feature restaurants and food from Ireland.

'Somebody Feed Phil' filmed an episode in Ireland last year and it will be released globally as part of a documentary series on Netflix on July 6.

The series follows Phil Rosenthal, the original documentary series from the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, as he travels to Venice, Ireland, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Capetown and New York.

While he was in Ireland, Phil filmed in places such as Brother Hubbard’s, Gallagher’s Boxy House, Guinness, Murphy’s Icecream, Deasy's in Clonakilty, Miyazaki in Cork.

Phil met The Happy Pear and went seaweed foraging with Sally McKenna.

Phil with The Happy Pear

Darina Allen also cooked Phil a full Irish breakfast in Ballymaloe.

Phil with Darina Allen

It looks like a great ad for Ireland's foodie scene.