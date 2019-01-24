New meme shows us just how much the word ‘really’ is overused
The word “really” is enjoying something of a purple patch on social media, as a new meme utilises it to a gluttonous degree.
Companies, people and novelty Twitter accounts alike are using the format to get their points across, and the results are both entertaining and compelling.
Here’s some ways the meme is being used…
1. To settle arguments
We— Xbox (@Xbox) January 23, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
need you to know MOM SAID IT WAS MY TURN ON THE XBOX
2. To show love for a controversial dish
We— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) January 21, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
need you to give pineapple on pizza a chance.
3. To show hate for a controversial dish
I— Shawn David(11-5) SUPER BOWL (@shawndavid621) January 21, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
never will eat pineapple on pizza.
4. For safety
We— Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 23, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
need you to use your turn signals.
5. For condemning sharing
We— Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 23, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want you to not share your amazon prime account with 27 other people
6. For referencing other memes
I really— Stevie B (@stevieberwick) January 16, 2019
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really
Really dinny care how much you’ve changed in 10 years
7. For calling out silly behaviour
We— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 16, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
need you to decide your order before you get to the front of the line
8. For hygiene reasons
We— Librarian Problems (@librarianprblms) January 23, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
don't want to touch the card you just had in your teeth.
9. For grammar lessons
We— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 23, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
need you to accept that whose is the possessive form of the pronoun who.
10. To avoid awkward situations
We— Target (@Target) January 18, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
need you to stop wearing red and khaki when you come to Target.
11. For irony
We— Google Maps (@googlemaps) January 22, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
think we're lost 🤷
A really useful meme.
- Press Association
