New meme shows us just how much the word ‘really’ is overused

The word “really” is enjoying something of a purple patch on social media, as a new meme utilises it to a gluttonous degree.

Companies, people and novelty Twitter accounts alike are using the format to get their points across, and the results are both entertaining and compelling.

Here’s some ways the meme is being used…

1. To settle arguments

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to know MOM SAID IT WAS MY TURN ON THE XBOX — Xbox (@Xbox) January 23, 2019

2. To show love for a controversial dish

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to give pineapple on pizza a chance. — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) January 21, 2019

3. To show hate for a controversial dish

I

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

never will eat pineapple on pizza. — Shawn David(11-5) SUPER BOWL (@shawndavid621) January 21, 2019

4. For safety

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to use your turn signals. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 23, 2019

5. For condemning sharing

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want you to not share your amazon prime account with 27 other people — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 23, 2019

6. For referencing other memes

I really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really dinny care how much you’ve changed in 10 years — Stevie B (@stevieberwick) January 16, 2019

7. For calling out silly behaviour

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to decide your order before you get to the front of the line — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 16, 2019

8. For hygiene reasons

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

don't want to touch the card you just had in your teeth. — Librarian Problems (@librarianprblms) January 23, 2019

9. For grammar lessons

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to accept that whose is the possessive form of the pronoun who. — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 23, 2019

10. To avoid awkward situations

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to stop wearing red and khaki when you come to Target. — Target (@Target) January 18, 2019

11. For irony

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

think we're lost 🤷 — Google Maps (@googlemaps) January 22, 2019

A really useful meme.

- Press Association