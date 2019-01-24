New meme shows us just how much the word ‘really’ is overused

The word “really” is enjoying something of a purple patch on social media, as a new meme utilises it to a gluttonous degree.

Companies, people and novelty Twitter accounts alike are using the format to get their points across, and the results are both entertaining and compelling.

Here’s some ways the meme is being used…

1. To settle arguments

2. To show love for a controversial dish

3. To show hate for a controversial dish

4. For safety

5. For condemning sharing

6. For referencing other memes

7. For calling out silly behaviour

8. For hygiene reasons

9. For grammar lessons

10. To avoid awkward situations

11. For irony

A really useful meme.

- Press Association

