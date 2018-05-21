New event ideal for those who missed out on Cork's Long Table tickets

Did you miss out on tickets to Cork’s Long Table?

You might be in luck.

The people behind the Long Table event have announced a food trail, which will be guided by the ten participating restaurateurs.

Explore behind the scenes in their premises in Cork city and sample some of the wonderful seasonal local produce from the menu of Cork’s Long Table 2018.

Cork’s Long Table dinner event will take place outdoors, on the South Mall on Sunday, June 24.

420 guests will be treated to the very best produce available from the land and sea surrounding Cork. Tickets went on sale earlier this month and sold out within minutes.

The new addition of the ‘Walk the Long Table’ food trail invites food lovers to meet the talented chefs and restaurateurs who collaborate on Cork’s Long Table.

Meet the faces of Ali’s Kitchen, Dockland, House Café at Cork Opera House, Electric, The Farmgate Café, The Imperial Hotel, Isaac’s Restaurant, Jacob’s On The Mall, Nash 19, and The Oyster Tavern; learn about local midsummer produce they use in their dishes; and taste some of Cork’s finest food.

The two hour ‘Walk the Long Table’ food trail will take place at 3pm on Friday 15, Saturday 16, Wednesday 20 and Friday 22 June 2018 and will last for two hours.

Tickets are on sale now from corkmidsummer.com and cost €65.